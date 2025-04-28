Jeremy Paul betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jeremy Paul will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Jeremy Paul's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4.100
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.290
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.235
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.016
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.063
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.008
|-0.202
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.235 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 203 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
