28M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot on the 11th hole on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Knapp at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Knapp's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024864-64-67-70-19

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished eighth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT659-70-68-72-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-72-68-66-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-71-74-69-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-71-72-68-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3365-72-70-72-924.214

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1680.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.175-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.134-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4860.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3590.608

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.168 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sports a 0.175 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.06% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

