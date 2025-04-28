Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jacob Bridgeman returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Bridgeman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-67
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|13.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.056
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.068
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.185
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.749
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.922
|0.763
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman is sporting a -0.068 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman is delivering a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 634 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
