22M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks an opportunity for Suber to make his mark on the tournament.

    Latest odds for Suber at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Suber's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6768-73-75-74+22.240
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5266-66-70-73-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-66-70-71-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-69-75-77+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC65-77-71-3--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.418-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6960.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.177-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.228-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.127-1.333

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.696 this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Suber has sported a -0.418 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 72nd.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Suber has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.