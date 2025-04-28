Jackson Suber betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks an opportunity for Suber to make his mark on the tournament.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Suber's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -1.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.418
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.696
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.177
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.228
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.127
|-1.333
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.696 this season, ranking ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Suber has sported a -0.418 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR this season. His average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 72nd.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Suber has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.