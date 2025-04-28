Isaiah Salinda betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 1-4 in the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This will be Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Salinda's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.627
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.214
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.055
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.258
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.210
|-0.205
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.627 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.214 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
