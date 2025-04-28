PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Isaiah Salinda betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 1-4 in the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This will be Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-69-69-69-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld365-67-68-65-19190.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4268-75-75-73+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-68-74-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6270.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.214-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0550.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.258-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.210-0.205

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.627 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.214 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.