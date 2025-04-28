PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off May 1-4. Norlander will look to improve on his 64th place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Norlander at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Norlander's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246468-68-68-73-7
    2023T3466-67-69-69-13
    2022MC71-70-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4071-68-67-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1367-71-67-66-1356.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged 0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1960.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0180.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.265-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0960.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6530.770

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.018 (third) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander has sported a -0.196 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with an average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards.
    • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
    • Norlander ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.76% and 136th in Par Breakers at 20.57%.
    • He has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.