Henrik Norlander betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Henrik Norlander returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off May 1-4. Norlander will look to improve on his 64th place finish from last year's tournament.
Norlander's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|2023
|T34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged 0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.196
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.018
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.265
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.096
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.653
|0.770
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.018 (third) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander has sported a -0.196 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with an average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
- Norlander ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.76% and 136th in Par Breakers at 20.57%.
- He has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
