Hayden Springer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Hayden Springer returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This tournament marks an opportunity for Springer to improve upon his performance from last year's event.
Springer's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Springer's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 4-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.023
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.241
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.024
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.169
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.457
|0.418
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer is sporting a 0.241 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 216 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
