Hayden Springer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

    Hayden Springer returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This tournament marks an opportunity for Springer to improve upon his performance from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Springer at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Springer's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-75-72E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-67-70-70-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-67-69-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open665-75-73-71-4100.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3070-71-63-70-8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3765-70-67-75-7--

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 4-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0230.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2410.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.024-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1690.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4570.418

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer is sporting a 0.241 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 216 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

