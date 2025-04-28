Hayden Springer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.023 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer is sporting a 0.241 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.93% of the time.