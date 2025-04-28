Hayden Buckley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 52nd last year. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Buckley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|2.987
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.163
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.253
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|183
|-1.146
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.922
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-2.157
|-0.631
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.253 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.922 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
