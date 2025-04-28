PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 52nd last year. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Buckley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Buckley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5265-70-72-67-10
    2022MC71-72-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5968-68-67-76-92.987
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1630.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2530.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green183-1.146-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.922-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-2.157-0.631

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.253 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.922 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.
    • Buckley has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.