Hayden Buckley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.253 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.922 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.