Harry Higgs betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Harry Higgs tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Higgs at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Higgs' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-74+1
    2022MC72-68-4
    2021MC68-71-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Higgs has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2668-65-70-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-71+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7471-68-76-70+12.600
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6373-72-70-80+74.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3465-68-69-73-1318.000

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4670.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.955-0.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.362-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.3270.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.177-0.296

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.467 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.955 mark that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.