Harry Higgs betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Harry Higgs tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Higgs' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Higgs has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this event.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18.000
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.467
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.955
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.362
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.327
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.177
|-0.296
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.467 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.955 mark that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 61.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.