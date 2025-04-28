Harrison Endycott betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Harrison Endycott returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Endycott will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he tees off in McKinney, Texas.
Endycott's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|2023
|T50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|13.793
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|3.800
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Endycott has an average of -0.794 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.327
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has averaged -0.794 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Endycott has posted an average of -0.162 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Endycott has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Endycott has averaged -1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.