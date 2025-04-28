PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harrison Endycott returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Endycott will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he tees off in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Endycott at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Endycott's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5267-66-71-70-10
    2023T5069-64-74-66-11

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3368-70-71-69-1013.793
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenT6469-72-69-71+13.800

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.327

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has averaged -0.794 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Endycott has posted an average of -0.162 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Endycott has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Endycott has averaged -1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.