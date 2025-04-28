Greyson Sigg betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances at this event.
Sigg's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4.200
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|22.875
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|67.833
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Sigg has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.221
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.313
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.036
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.565
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.004
|-0.153
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.