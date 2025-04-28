Greyson Sigg betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.