PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Sigg at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Sigg's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-4
    2023MC67-72-3
    2022MC73-73+2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24.200
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1770-65-69-68-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3273-65-68-70-822.875
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT969-73-70-74-267.833

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2210.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.313-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0360.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.565-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.004-0.153

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.