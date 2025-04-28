Gary Woodland betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks Woodland's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Woodland's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|49.000
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.234
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.286
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.401
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.117
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.236
|0.028
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a 0.286 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.