Gabe Reynolds betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Gabe Reynolds has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years. The tournament will take place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4, 2025.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Reynolds has not competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gabe Reynolds' recent results
Gabe Reynolds has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Reynolds' recent performances
- Reynolds has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.624 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reynolds has an average of -2.862 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reynolds has averaged -6.750 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reynolds' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-2.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.750
Gabe Reynolds' advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are currently available for Gabe Reynolds.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reynolds as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
