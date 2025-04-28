Frankie Capan III betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Frankie Capan III tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. This tournament presents an opportunity for Capan to make his mark on the PGA TOUR.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Capan's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Capan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|5.700
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5.200
Capan's recent performances
- Capan has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan has an average of -1.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan has averaged -2.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.293
|-1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.544
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.071
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.524
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.383
|-2.309
Capan's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.293 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan sports a -0.544 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Capan has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.