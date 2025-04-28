PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Frankie Capan III tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. This tournament presents an opportunity for Capan to make his mark on the PGA TOUR.

    Latest odds for Capan at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Capan's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Capan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-75+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-67-72-70-65.700
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC77-71+6--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-71-74-76+65.200

    Capan's recent performances

    • Capan has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan has an average of -1.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan has averaged -2.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-1.293-1.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.544-0.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.071-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.524-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.383-2.309

    Capan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.293 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan sports a -0.544 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan has delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Capan has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.