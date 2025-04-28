Francesco Molinari betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off May 1-4. The Italian will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Molinari's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T17
|69-70-67-64
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Molinari has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.427
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.283
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.042
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.243
|-0.356
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.283 this season.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 294.5 yards.
- Molinari has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Molinari has hit 65.50% this season.
- On the greens, Molinari has averaged 29.21 Putts Per Round this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.