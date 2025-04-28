Erik van Rooyen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The South African golfer will look to improve on his past performances at this event.
van Rooyen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.125
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.092
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.057
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.218
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.057
|0.156
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen's Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.74% ranks 43rd on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, van Rooyen averages 307.8 yards, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 130th in that category.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, ranking 126th on TOUR.
- van Rooyen breaks par 24.19% of the time, ranking 29th in Par Breakers on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.