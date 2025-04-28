Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.303 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.009 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole is delivering a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.