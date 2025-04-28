PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Eric Cole returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2023, Cole finished tied for 23rd with a score of 15-under.

    Latest odds for Cole at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Cole's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2366-68-70-65-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-73-67-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2672-70-74-71-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1274-69-69-67-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5074-71-76-74+712.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.303-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0090.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1750.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0220.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1410.917

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.303 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.009 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole is delivering a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 374 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.