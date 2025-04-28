Eric Cole betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Eric Cole returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2023, Cole finished tied for 23rd with a score of 15-under.
Cole's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Cole's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 15-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|12.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.303
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.009
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.175
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.022
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.141
|0.917
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.303 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a 0.009 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole is delivering a -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 374 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
