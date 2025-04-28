Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a -0.381 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.