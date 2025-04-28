Emiliano Grillo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 46th in 2022.
Grillo's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T46
|71-64-72-67
|-14
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|3.800
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2.400
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.100
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.381
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|179
|-0.590
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.409
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.462
|0.395
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a -0.381 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo is delivering a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 108 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.