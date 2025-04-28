Dylan Wu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Dylan Wu returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his T30 finish from last year's event.
Wu's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Wu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.003
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.828
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.029
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.340
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.136
|-0.657
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu is sporting a -0.828 mark this season.
- Wu has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.029 this season.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -1.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Wu has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round this season.
- Wu has broken par 25.00% of the time this season.
- Wu's average Driving Distance is 296.2 yards this season.
- Wu has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
