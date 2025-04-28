Dylan Wu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.

Wu has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.