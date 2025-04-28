PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Dylan Wu returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his T30 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Wu at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Wu's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-69-67-67-14
    2023MC66-73-3
    2022MC76-71+3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4768-71-71-69-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-65-72-67-15--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.003-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.828-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.029-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.340-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.136-0.657

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu is sporting a -0.828 mark this season.
    • Wu has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.029 this season.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -1.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Wu has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Wu has broken par 25.00% of the time this season.
    • Wu's average Driving Distance is 296.2 yards this season.
    • Wu has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.