Doug Ghim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Doug Ghim returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's event.
Ghim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|2023
|T19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|36.625
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.162
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.469
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.227
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.968
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.111
|0.382
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.469 (31st) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim is sporting a 0.227 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85.
- Ghim has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
