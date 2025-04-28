PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Doug Ghim returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Ghim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Ghim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-69-5
    2023T1965-70-69-64-16
    2021MC71-71-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 16-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1168-63-68-72-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-71-69-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2168-64-71-70-1536.625

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1620.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4690.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2270.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.968-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1110.382

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.469 (31st) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim is sporting a 0.227 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85.
    • Ghim has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.