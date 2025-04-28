Davis Riley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley is sporting a -0.407 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.84% of the time.