Davis Riley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4, 2025. He'll look to improve on his T30 finish from last year's tournament.
Riley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2022
|T9
|72-64-64-67
|-21
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Riley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 21-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|22.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged 0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.725
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.407
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.118
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.163
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.852
|0.649
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley is sporting a -0.407 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 233 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
