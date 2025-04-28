David Skinns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
David Skinns returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 48th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Skinns' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|2022
|T38
|66-63-74-70
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.733
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.142
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.067
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.010
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.952
|-0.547
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.733 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.142 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 178th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
