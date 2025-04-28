David Skinns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.733 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a -0.142 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.77% of the time.