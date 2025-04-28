PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lipsky returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Lipsky aims to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in the past two years.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Lipsky's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-73-3
    2023MC71-68-3
    2022T2569-66-66-70-17

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1.369
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7672-66-72-77+32.350
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.407-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.007-0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1720.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.784-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.011-0.792

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.007 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.63% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

