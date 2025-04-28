David Lipsky betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
David Lipsky returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Lipsky aims to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in the past two years.
Lipsky's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|T25
|69-66-66-70
|-17
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 25th at 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1.369
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2.350
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.407
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.007
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.172
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.784
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.011
|-0.792
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.407 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.007 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 18.63% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
