Danny Walker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a 0.337 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.91% of the time.