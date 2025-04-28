Danny Walker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Danny Walker will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Walker's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Danny Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2.427
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
Danny Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Danny Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.124
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.337
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.197
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.085
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.573
|0.413
Danny Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a 0.337 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.91% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
