Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Cristobal Del Solar tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cristobal Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|3.700
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
Cristobal Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cristobal Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.331
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.854
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.401
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.143
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.730
|-0.986
Cristobal Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.854 mark that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 180th by breaking par 17.90% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
