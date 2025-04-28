Christo Lamprecht betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Christo Lamprecht will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Lamprecht's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|64
|72-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|73-67-66-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.289
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lamprecht has posted an average of -0.607 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
