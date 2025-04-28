Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chris Gotterup returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after finishing tied for 24th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Gotterup's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.013
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.096
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.356
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.145
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.610
|-0.118
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.22% ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 12th on TOUR in 2025.
- Gotterup has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 109th in that category.
- In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Gotterup ranks 28th on TOUR with 13.66% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% ranks 76th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
