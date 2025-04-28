PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Chris Gotterup returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after finishing tied for 24th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Gotterup's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2467-69-65-68-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1663-70-70-70-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0130.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0960.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.356-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.145-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.610-0.118

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.22% ranks 23rd on TOUR this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 12th on TOUR in 2025.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 109th in that category.
    • In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Gotterup ranks 28th on TOUR with 13.66% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% ranks 76th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.