Chez Reavie betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chez Reavie returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he takes on the challenging course in McKinney, Texas.
Reavie's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|70-67-74-72
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|2.900
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.337
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.491
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.701
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.486
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.015
|-0.504
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.337 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 287.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie is sporting a -0.491 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he is breaking par 19.91% of the time.
- Reavie has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 208th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
