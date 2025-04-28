Chesson Hadley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chesson Hadley will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Hadley looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Hadley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|2023
|MC
|67-75
|E
|2022
|T69
|69-70-68-71
|-10
|2021
|MC
|67-75
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 69th at 10-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.762
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.157
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-3.848
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.575
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-8.192
|-0.718
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked outside the top positions on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley sported a -2.157 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he is breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Hadley's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 21.43% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
