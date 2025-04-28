PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Hadley looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Hadley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hadley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC64-73-5
    2023MC67-75E
    2022T6969-70-68-71-10
    2021MC67-75-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 69th at 10-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6467-68-77-69-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5566-71-70-71-10--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT5073-67-71-74-3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.762-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.157-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--3.848-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5750.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--8.192-0.718

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked outside the top positions on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley sported a -2.157 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley delivered a 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he is breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Hadley's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 21.43% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.