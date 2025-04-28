Charley Hoffman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Charley Hoffman returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Hoffman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105.000
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoffman has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged 0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.233
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.400
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.081
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.760
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.046
|0.062
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman is sporting a 0.400 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Hoffman has accumulated 228 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
