6H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Charley Hoffman returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hoffman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022MC71-71-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2570-75-71-72E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT565-63-69-71-20105.000

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 20-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged 0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2330.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.4000.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0810.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.760-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0460.062

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman is sporting a 0.400 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Hoffman has accumulated 228 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.