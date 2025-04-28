PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Chandler Phillips tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4, 2025. This tournament marks Phillips' second appearance at the event, looking to improve on his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Phillips at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Phillips' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-72+2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open1872-69-73-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open3269-67-69-67-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship4273-69-70-72E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6168-73-76-77+67.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3466-69-68-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open4969-70-69-71-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143.000

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.165-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0360.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0470.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.2070.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.4560.627

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.036 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 155 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.