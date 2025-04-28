Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chandler Phillips tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4, 2025. This tournament marks Phillips' second appearance at the event, looking to improve on his previous performance.
Phillips' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3.000
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.165
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.036
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.047
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.207
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.456
|0.627
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.036 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 155 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
