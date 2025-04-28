Chan Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chan Kim will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and promises to be an exciting event on the PGA TOUR calendar.
Chan Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-72
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Chan Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Chan Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.380
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.491
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.150
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.067
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.327
|0.189
Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.491 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
- Kim's average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 84th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
