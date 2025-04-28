PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Chan Kim will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and promises to be an exciting event on the PGA TOUR calendar.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Chan Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-72-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Chan Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-69-72-66-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-66-68-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-71-67-66-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--

    Chan Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.380-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4910.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1500.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.067-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3270.189

    Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.491 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51.
    • Kim's average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 84th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.