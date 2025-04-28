Chad Ramey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.

Ramey has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.