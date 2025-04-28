Chad Ramey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Chad Ramey returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Ramey missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
Ramey's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2023
|T50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.246
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.050
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.235
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.164
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.268
|0.071
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.050 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
