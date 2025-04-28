PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Chad Ramey returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Ramey missed the cut with a score of 1-under.

    Latest odds for Ramey at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Ramey's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-70-1
    2023T5066-71-69-67-11

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-65-73-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-71-70-67-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.246-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0500.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.235-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1640.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.2680.071

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.050 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.