Carson Young betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Carson Young returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Young finished tied for 30th with a score of 14-under.
Young's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|2023
|T14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Young's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|26.500
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.394
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.149
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.329
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.239
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.322
|-0.085
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.394 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.149 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.