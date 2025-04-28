PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Carson Young returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Young finished tied for 30th with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for Young at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Young's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-69-68-66-14
    2023T1470-68-63-66-17

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Young's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5771-69-71-69-45.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2965-68-70-71-1426.500

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3940.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.149-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.329-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.239-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.322-0.085

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.394 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young is sporting a -0.149 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 146th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.