Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.467 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.