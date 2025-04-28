Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4. Villegas will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Villegas' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|82.500
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.467
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.043
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.195
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.030
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.198
|-0.596
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.467 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.