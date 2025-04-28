Cam Davis betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Cam Davis tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks Davis's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Davis's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|287.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.619
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.170
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.288
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.142
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.019
|-1.049
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.619 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sports a 0.170 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks third by breaking par 27.18% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 533 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
