Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.