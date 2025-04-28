PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Byeong Hun An returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. An finished tied for fourth in last year's tournament with a score of 20-under par.

    Latest odds for An at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    An's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T466-67-66-65-20
    2023T1467-67-68-65-17

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In An's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+22.700
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2271-69-72-66-1038.273
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • An has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4860.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2760.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1120.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.413-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0910.671

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 375 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.