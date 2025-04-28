Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Byeong Hun An returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. An finished tied for fourth in last year's tournament with a score of 20-under par.
An's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|2023
|T14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In An's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|2.700
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.486
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.276
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.112
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.413
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.091
|0.671
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- An has accumulated 375 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.