Brice Garnett betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Brice Garnett returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Garnett's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|2023
|T77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2022
|T15
|68-68-69-64
|-19
|2021
|T47
|68-69-73-67
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 19-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|3.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|23.714
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|13.583
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.046
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.444
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.221
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.119
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.058
|-0.075
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.444 ranks 155th on TOUR this season. He ranks eighth with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett sports a 0.221 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.
- Garnett ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.98% and 121st in Par Breakers at 21.01% this season.
- He has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
