Brian Campbell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Brian Campbell will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Campbell's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P1
|65-65-64-70
|-20
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.712
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.281
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.460
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.146
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.174
|-0.899
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.712 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.2 yards ranks 183rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.281 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
- Campbell has accumulated 570 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.28% ranks 119th, while he breaks par 22.61% of the time, ranking 67th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
