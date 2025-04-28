PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP165-65-64-70-20500.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5170-69-67-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiW/D67-3--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.712-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.281-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4600.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.146-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.174-0.899

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.712 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.2 yards ranks 183rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.281 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
    • Campbell has accumulated 570 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.28% ranks 119th, while he breaks par 22.61% of the time, ranking 67th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.