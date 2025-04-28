PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brandt Snedeker returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set for May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his T48 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Snedeker's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4869-66-73-64-12
    2022MC68-73-3
    2021T1766-68-68-70-16

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3272-72-68-77+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-69-68-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.197-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.680-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0370.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8780.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.037-0.436

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

