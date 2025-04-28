Brandt Snedeker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set for May 1-4. He'll look to improve on his T48 finish from last year's tournament.
Snedeker's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|2022
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|2021
|T17
|66-68-68-70
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.197
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.680
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.037
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.878
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.037
|-0.436
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.