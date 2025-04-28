Brandt Snedeker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.878 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.64, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.