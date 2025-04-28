PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Braden Thornberry betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Braden Thornberry tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Thornberry's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-69-74-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-1.195-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.780-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0800.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3620.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.533-0.417

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.195 (180th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -0.780 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 58.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
    • Thornberry has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.