Braden Thornberry betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Braden Thornberry tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Thornberry's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-1.195
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.780
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.080
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.362
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.533
|-0.417
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.195 (180th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sports a -0.780 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 58.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
- Thornberry has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
