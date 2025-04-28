Ben Silverman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ben Silverman returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Silverman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -1.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.106
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.779
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.157
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.118
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.634
|-1.409
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has a -0.779 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 18.00% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
