5H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Silverman returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Silverman at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Silverman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1673-66-65-69-1149.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-72-74+2--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -1.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.106-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.779-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.157-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.118-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.634-1.409

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has a -0.779 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 62.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 18.00% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 52 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

