Ben Martin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 48th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Martin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|2021
|T26
|65-69-67-73
|-14
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Martin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 14-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|4.700
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.086
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.140
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.267
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.231
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.444
|-0.503
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin is sporting a 0.140 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Martin has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.