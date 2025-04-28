PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 48th in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Martin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Martin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4867-69-71-65-12
    2021T2665-69-67-73-14

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 14-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-70-68-70-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC66-75-69-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5967-67-69-72-54.700
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+7--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.086-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1400.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.267-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.231-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.444-0.503

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin is sporting a 0.140 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    • Martin has accumulated 63 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.