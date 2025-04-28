Ben Martin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin is sporting a 0.140 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.