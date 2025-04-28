Ben Kohles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ben Kohles finished second in this tournament last year with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Kohles' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged -1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.184
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.269
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.081
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.080
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.247
|-1.091
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a -0.269 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Kohles has accumulated 89 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
