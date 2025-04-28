PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ben Kohles finished second in this tournament last year with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kohles at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kohles' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024265-66-65-66-22
    2022MC71-71-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-68-71-67-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-68-70-65-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged -1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.184-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.269-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.0810.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.080-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.247-1.091

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a -0.269 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Kohles has accumulated 89 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.