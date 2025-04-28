Ben Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Ben Griffin looks to build on his T13 finish from last year as he returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament runs from May 1-4, 2025, in McKinney, Texas.
Griffin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|16.500
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.127
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.271
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.147
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.035
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.510
|0.109
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 845 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
