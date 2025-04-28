PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Ben Griffin looks to build on his T13 finish from last year as he returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament runs from May 1-4, 2025, in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Griffin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1369-64-67-67-17
    2023MC72-68-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-76-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1870-67-68-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-72-72-74+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT468-65-66-69-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-65-67-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4474-73-74-70+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3671-68-68-70-716.500

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1270.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2710.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1470.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.035-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5100.109

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.271 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Griffin currently ranks 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 845 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.