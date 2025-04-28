PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat finished tied for second in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Eckroat's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T269-65-63-65-22

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1367-67-71-71-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2650.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.201-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.3270.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.091-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.173-0.180

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

