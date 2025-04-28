Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat finished tied for second in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Eckroat's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 12-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.265
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.201
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.327
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.091
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.173
|-0.180
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.