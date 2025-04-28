Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.