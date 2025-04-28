Antoine Rozner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Rozner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 10-under.

Rozner has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozner has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.