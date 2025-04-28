Antoine Rozner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Antoine Rozner competes in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Rozner's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|2.987
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|4.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79
|E
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he scored 10-under.
- Rozner has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.075
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.299
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.510
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.470
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.755
|-0.410
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.299 (48th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Rozner has a -0.075 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 45th.
- On the greens, Rozner has delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
- Rozner ranks 154th by breaking par 19.89% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.