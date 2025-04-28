PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Putnam at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Putnam's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-69-4
    2021MC69-70-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1170-67-66-68-1358.714
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-69-69-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-72-68-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-76-72-74+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.673-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4840.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2980.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.237-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.345-0.533

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.484 (28th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam has a 0.298 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR.
    • Putnam ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.12% and has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points (114th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.