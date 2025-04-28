Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Putnam's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|69-70
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.673
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.484
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.298
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.237
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.345
|-0.533
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.484 (28th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam has a 0.298 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR.
- Putnam ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.12% and has accumulated 161 FedExCup Regular Season points (114th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
