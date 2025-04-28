PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Anders Albertson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Anders Albertson will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Albertson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Albertson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-72+3--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.117-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0220.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.649-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.450-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.961-0.692

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has sported a 0.022 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
    • Albertson has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 210th on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 19.66% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

