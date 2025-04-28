Anders Albertson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Anders Albertson will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Albertson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.117
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.022
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.649
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.450
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.961
|-0.692
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has sported a 0.022 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
- Albertson has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 210th on TOUR.
- He has broken par 19.66% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.