Alex Smalley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Smalley is ranked 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.514, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 49th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smalley sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 43rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.