Alex Smalley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Smalley finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.
Smalley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-70-76-76
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.514
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.064
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.483
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.286
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.348
|0.342
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley is ranked 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.514, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smalley sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 43rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.81% and has accumulated 357 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 63rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
