PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Alex Smalley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Smalley finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Smalley at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Smalley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1365-69-67-66-17

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-70-76-76+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-67-72-76-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1870-64-69-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1069-65-64-72-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2167-65-73-69-1040.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5140.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.064-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4830.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.286-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.3480.342

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley is ranked 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.514, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smalley sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 43rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Smalley ranks 14th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.81% and has accumulated 357 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 63rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.